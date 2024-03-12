Even Michael Keaton can't explain why he was in Morbius. The Beetlejuice star reprised the role in the Spider-Man spin-off in a confusing cameo.
In the mid-credits scene, Adrian Toomes (Keaton) is taken to a new universe. He meets Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), blaming Spider-Man for this change, and enlists Michael to join his team.
Whether this was supposed to set up the Sinister Six or another team of Spider-Man's rogues gallery remains unclear. Morbius hasn't gotten a sequel, nor is it likely it will after it grossed just $167 million at the box office.
Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keaton was just as confused as viewers. Horowitz asked if he knew what was happening, to which Keaton quickly replied, “No. No idea. None. Zero”
“And even they couldn't quite explain it,” Keaton continued. “He [presumably Jared Leto] said, ‘Look, let me kind of tell you [what's happening],' and I go, ‘Okay, I really don't quite know what you're talking about or who some of these people are.'”
However, while it was confusing, Keaton did acknowledge that Morbius was attempting to set up storylines for down the road.
But again, whatever was set up won't be paid off anytime soon. Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe is in flux after their latest flop, Madame Web.
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton is most known for his roles in Batman, Beetlejuice, and Much Ado About Nothing. While he's largely a live-action big-screen entity, Keaton has also voiced characters in the likes of Cars, Toy Story 4, and Minions. Keaton starred in Hulu's television drama, Dopesick, in 2021.
Over the last decade, Keaton has seen a career resurgence of sorts. This began with Birdman, which landed him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. He would subsequently star in the likes of Spotlight, The Founder, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In 2023, Keaton made his return to the cape and cowl, reprising the role of Batman in The Flash.