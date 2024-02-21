Jenna Ortega will play Lydia Deetz's daughter in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

We now know who Jenna Ortega will play in Beetlejuice 2.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Ortega confirmed her role and teased the sequel.

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away,” Ortega revealed. “She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again.”

Lydia Deetz was played by Winona Ryder in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. Ortega also revealed that Lydia Deetz's daughter is like any rebellious teenager.

“I wouldn’t say she’s bright and sunny at all,” Ortega said. “She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit.”

Beetlejuice 2 is the long-awaited sequel Tim Burton's 1988 film. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara are returning for the sequel.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in the world. She first gained notoriety for her role in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. Ortega then starred in the second season of Netflix's You.

Some of her other notable credits include the fifth and sixth Scream films, The Fallout, X, and Netflix's Wednesday.