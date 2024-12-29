Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée is Olivia Carter. Penix is an NFL quarterback after the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Penix got promoted to QB1 in Week 16 of his rookie season after Kirk Cousins struggled, and the lefty then got engaged to Carter just days later. Let's take a look at Penix's background before diving into his relationship with Carter.

Penix was born in Cookeville, Tenn., on May 8, 2000. He moved to Dade City, Fla., and attended Tampa Bay Technical High School. He was their quarterback for two seasons and passed for 4,243 yards with 61 touchdowns. Penix committed to play college football at Indiana.

Penix had a rough college career until the final season due to injuries and the COVID pandemic. He tore his ACL in his third game with Indiana, so the Hoosiers redshirted him for the rest of the season.

He became the starter in 2019 but was injured again six games into the season. Penix gave it a third try in 2020 but retore his ACL midway through the season. He also had multiple shoulder and clavicle injuries throughout his Indiana career.

Penix transferred to the University of Washington on Dec. 14, 2021, and made an immediate impact. He was the FBS leader in passing yards per game during the 2022 regular season, averaging 357 yards per game.

He became the Washington Huskies' all-time single-season passing leader during the Alamo Bowl, won the Maxwell Award, and was the AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Penix saved his best for last, leading Washington to an undefeated 13-0 regular season in 2023. He led the NCAA in passing yards, which beat his previously set single-season passing yards record. Penix was the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game, throwing for one touchdown and 319 yards in the win over Oregon.

Washington took care of Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, winning 37-31. The Cinderella story wasn't meant to be for the Huskies, as they dropped the championship game to Michigan, 34-13.

Penix got drafted by the Falcons No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft despite also acquiring Cousins in the offseason. Many wondered why Atlanta would do this, but the team has been vindicated because of Cousins' decline over the course of the 2024 season. This led to Penix taking over the starting quarterback job with the Falcons still fighting for the playoffs.

And now the quarterback is engaged as well. Let's get to know Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter.

Who is Olivia Carter?

Olivia Carter attended Kent-Meridian High School in Kent, Wash., graduating in 2018. She attended the University of Nevada, Reno, playing soccer and majoring in biochemistry. Carter graduated in early 2022 and moved back to Seattle, where she met Penix after his Washington transfer.

Carter's parents are Christopher and Regina Carter, and she has two brothers. Her older brother, Quincy, played football at Central Washington University.

She committed to Nevada, Reno, due to the coaches and vision of the soccer team. She played soccer, basketball, and track during high school but committed to playing just soccer in college.

Carter planned to study medicine and become an anesthesiologist when she attended UNR. In an Instagram post, Carter said “Proud to announce I will be graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with my bachelor of science in biology. God is good”

Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter's relationship

Carter shared some photos of Penix on her Instagram account, but it's hard to nail down when the couple began dating. She finally shared photos to her profile on Christmas Day 2023. She titled the photo “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It does appear that Penix purchased a home in Atlanta to share with Carter.

In December 2024, the couple got engaged and shared their experience on Instagram:

Congrats to the happy couple:

That is all we know about Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter.