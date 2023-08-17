Actor Michael Rapaport recently revealed an interesting detail from his past – he was an attendee at the wedding of former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston over two decades ago. Rapaport shared this tidbit during his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” this week, according to CNN.

During the show, Michael Rapaport discussed a recent episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” involving caviar. This prompted him to share his own caviar-related memory from Pitt and Aniston’s 2000 wedding. He reminisced about the lavish affair, stating, “I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.”

Michael Rapaport is spilling the Central Perk tea. 🫖 Details on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's lavish Malibu wedding are here: https://t.co/Khn1vyvSWspic.twitter.com/SdQrjSkgbG — E! News (@enews) August 15, 2023

Host Andy Cohen was visibly surprised by this revelation, wondering why this topic hadn't come up in Rapaport's many previous appearances on the show. He exclaimed, “How have you been on this show 87 times and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?”

Rapaport, who knew the former couple due to his work with Pitt on the film “True Romance” and his guest-starring role on “Friends,” playfully responded that he's still savoring the caviar from the event. He stated, “Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that, shoveling it down.”

Interestingly, the actor also had a connection to Aniston through his guest appearance on the TV show “Friends” in the year before Pitt and Aniston tied the knot. He appeared in multiple episodes during the fifth season.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's marriage lasted for five years before they divorced, but their friendly relationship continues to this day.

Michael Rapaport’s unexpected anecdote adds a quirky and intriguing chapter to the story of Pitt and Aniston’s wedding, shedding light on the extravagant and memorable event that took place over 20 years ago.