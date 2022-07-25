Michael Reeves teases OfflineTV Asia Tour

Michael Reeves teased a possible OfflineTV Asia Tour during his and Lilypichu’s community engagement in CONQuest Festival 2022.

OfflineTV content creators Michael Reeves and Lilypichu were among the guests of the CONQuest Festival at the SMX Convention Center this past weekend. As part of the program, the pair joined the audience in a very interactive session where fans got to ask them questions. Both Michael Reeves and Lilypichu obliged the fans’ questions and even some of the requests to take pictures with them and for their autographs.

One of the questions asked by the fans is about how Lilypichu would react had Reeves proposed then and there. The flustered duo skirted around the question, with Lily saying that that would be a nice prank. The fan pushed the question, asking if she would say yes, to which the two replied that they both don’t know.

Another fan asked the two about their mango situation, as Lily appears to have grown to love dried mangoes, a local delicacy. To which Reeves replied that he had to lock them in a suitcase to prevent Lily from consuming more of them.

Among the questions asked by the fans, there was one who inquired whether or not they had plans with OfflineTV on going to the Philippines. Of course, it wasn’t Reeves’s first time in the Philippines, having relatives in the country he has visited in the past. Lily has shown her excitement in going to the Philippines for the first time and commented that she’d be glad to come back next time. As for OfflineTV going to the Philippines, Reeves said that it’s possible, maybe even going as far as having an Asia Tour, with the Philippines as a stop. He quickly clarified that he’d still need to discuss it with the group, however.

CONQuest Festival occurred during the weekend which attracted over 33,000 attendees, boasting record numbers for a gaming, esports, anime, and Web3 convention in the Philippines. The event successfully reached this number no thanks to their strong lineup of celebrities attending the event, which included Michael Reeves and Lilypichu, among others, and headlined by 100 Thieves content creator Kyedae.