Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is headlining his alma mater Texas Southern University's 2024 Sports Hall of Fame Class, per a release by the institution. The Sports Hall of Fame was recently reinstated by Texas Southern and the 2024 class will be the first class inducted since 1996. Alongside Strahan, 23 other former student-athletes, coaches and other athletic contributors will be inducted.
The full list of honorees is below.
- Michael Strahan, Football
- Dave Bethany, Men's & Women's Track & Field coach
- Donovan Carl Campbell, Baseball
- Sonja Dixon, Volleyball, Women's Basketball, Women's Track & Field
- Clyde E. Duncan, Sr., Men's Track & Field
- Willie Ellison, Football
- Dr. Dwalah Fisher, Volleyball
- Charlie Frazier, Men's Track & Field
- Thomasina Garza, Softball
- Dr. Kevin Granger, Sr., Men's Basketball (Current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics)
- John Harvey, Athletic Trainer
- Karen Hawkins, Women's Track & Field
- Ernie Holmes, Football
- Mike Holmes, Football
- Dr. Jesse Hurst, Contributor, Supporter
- Chantel Jefferson, Bowling
- Shonda Johnson, Volleyball
- Homer Jones, Football
- Robert Moreland, Men's Basketball
- Dr. Roderick Paige, Administration
- Donald Narcisse, Football
- Darlene Hale-Stowers, Women's Basketball
- Nerissa Redo, Women's Basketball
- James West, Football
Michael Strahan was a decorated member of the Texas Southern Tigers football team. He is single-season school record holder in sacks (19) and a career record-holder with 41.5. He racked up several accolades, including being named two-time SWAC defensive player of the year and the Division I-AA (now considered FCS) Defensive Player of The year.
Strahan was drafted by the New York Giants with the 40th pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent 14 years with the Giants, currently holding the NFL single-season sacks record. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, was a 7-time Pro-Bowler, and was a pivotal part the Giants's Super Bowl XVII upset victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Hall of Fame class will be inducted during Homecoming week in October 2024.