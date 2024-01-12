Former Alcorn head football coach Fred McNair was presumed to be the frontrunner for the position but Texas Southern decided to go a different direction.

After a prolonged search for a new head coach to replace Clarence McKinney at Texas Southern, the institution has hired former NFL defensive star Cris Dishman per a report by Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends. Dishman is a thirteen-year NFL veteran and he was drafted by the Houston Oilers with the 125th pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.

Dishman was a productive player in his years as a defensive back in the NFL. He finished his career totaling 739 tackles, 43 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. He is a two-time Pro Bowler (1991, 1997) and was named both first-team (1991) and second-team (1997) All-Pro.

After his playing career concluded in 2000, he swiftly started his coaching career. He served as a defensive back coach and defensive coordinator in the high school and college ranks and was most recently the defensive backs coach for the Vegas Vipers of the USFL. He also served as a defensive back coach for IMG Academy, a perennial high school football contender.

Dishman is a shocking hire, seeing that former Alcorn coach Fred McNair was presumed to be the frontrunner for the position. According to Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated, the members of the Texas Southern Board of Regents convened a special meeting on Dec. 15 to deliberate the contract specifics for McNair. However, they were unable to reach an agreement on a four-year, $313,000 contract.

The process was then delayed twice, with former Houston Texans star wide receiver Andre Johnson and even Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed emerging as viable options for the position. Andre Johnson took his name out of the running prior to the report of Dishman becoming the head coach, per a report by the Houston Chronicle. Pittsburgh Steelers great & former Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward was also rumored to be a contender for the position, according to a report by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Texas Southern is expected to make a formal announcement on the hire of Cris Dishman soon.