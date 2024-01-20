Likely due to Texas Southern Board of Regent's mismanagement, head coach candidate Andre Johnson removed himself from consideration.

Texas Southern University is enlisting the help of notable alumni and community members as they search for their new school president. The university's Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons put together a search committee, according to HBCU Gameday. The Board's Vice-Chair James Benham will oversee the operation. The committee contains representatives of all sections of the university: faculty, students, administration, alumni, and community members.

Texas Southern alumnus, NFL Hall of Famer, and host of Good Morning America Michael Strahan is slated to be one of the committee chairs. The other chair will go to Dr. Edieth Wu, a professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Furthermore, Dr. Matthew Knowles, the father and former manager of Solange and Beyonce, is also on the search committee.

“The Board of Regents is pleased to launch our search for a President who will lead Texas Southern University to new levels of success,” said Board Chairman Simmons. “The search committee reflects broad representation across the TSU community. In addition to Regent James Benham, Dr. Edieth Wu, and Mr. Michael Strahan, who will provide leadership, the committee is complemented by music industry legend Matthew Knowles, Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, and the Honorable Andrew ‘Andy' Card, a former university president who served in the cabinets of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. I am thankful for the support of these great leaders as we hire an extraordinary president to serve our students, faculty, and staff.”

Many may recognize the Texas Southern Board of Regents in the head football coaching hire fiasco last month. Initial reports signaled that Fred McNair would move to Houston. However, that quickly shifted after a dispute in the Board of Regents delayed the hiring process. Though McNair was thought to be the main option, legendary Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson also drew job consideration. Eventually, the school settled on another Houston Texan, Cris Dishman. A former defensive back, Dishman has been coaching on all levels of football for about 20 years.