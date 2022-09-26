Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry get positive updates after injury scares vs. Panthers

Things haven’t gone great on offense for the New Orleans Saints to start the 2022 season. Their offense has been beat up from the get go, and it looked like things were set to get even worse after both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry picked up injuries in their Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Fortunately, it looks like both wideouts have avoided serious injuries for the time being. Thomas is dealing with a toe injury and Landry is dealing with a foot injury, and while tests will still have to be done, the early signs are encouraging for the Saints and their top two wide receivers.

Both will have tests today, but based on the initial diagnoses , it doesn't appear that injuries to #Saints WRs Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (foot) are serious. Landry is dealing with soreness, while for Thomas, it's not the same foot as his previous ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

This is great news for the Saints, especially given their struggles to start the season. Jameis Winston has been playing through a significant back injury early, and pretty much everyone alongside him is dealing with some sort of injury. Thomas and Landry are simply joining in on the Saints team wide bout with the injury bug.

It’s too early to truly know whether or not the pair will be forced to miss time with these injuries, although he may get some more clarity later today when they get further testing done on their injuries. It’s clear that the Saints are hoping they will both be on the field, though, because their offense has struggled with them; without them, things could get ugly fast.

Both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have had solid starts to their 2022 campaigns. Hopefully their injuries don’t hold them out for long, because New Orleans could be in some serious trouble if either one of them ends up being forced to miss significant time. The good news is that that doesn’t appear to be the case for now, but it will be worth keeping an eye on this duo’s status throughout the week.