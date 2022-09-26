Saints true stance on replacing Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton

The New Orleans Saints have an interesting choice to make at the quarterback position. Do they stick with their struggling starter Jameis Winston? Or do they give experienced backup Andy Dalton a chance to run the show?

Winston has not played incredibly well thus far. In Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints quarterback did throw for over 350 yards. However, he threw two interceptions to just one touchdown. And this isn’t the first poor performance for him this season.

For now, however, it seems the Saints will remain with the former first overall pick. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Sunday a quarterback change is not under consideration.

We all have to play better,” the Saints head coach said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “I’m not looking to single anything out, obviously we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group. . . . I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place, to place blame. There’s enough mistakes to go around, I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Winston threw three interceptions in the second have of the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Furthermore, the former first overall pick struggled through three quarters against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He did come alive in the fourth quarter to facilitate the comeback win, however.

The Saints quarterback is playing hurt. He played through the Buccaneers game with four back fractures. Despite the injury, it seems as if the Saints are not ready to hand the keys to the offense over to Dalton just yet.