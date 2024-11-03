To say former New Orleans Saints wide receiver doesn't like Saints quarterback Derek Carr, despite rumors of a ‘bromance' a year ago, would seem like a massive understatement judging by a tirade of social media posts by Thomas today.

Thomas played for New Orleans from 2016 to 2023, overlapping with Carr just during the 2023 season. But the one year was apparently enough for Thomas, who went after Carr following a pass over the middle that led to Chris Olave being hit hard by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods. Olave was eventually placed onto a stretcher and carted off of the field shortly before being officially diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here are some of the posts on X, formerly Twitter, by Thomas about Carr today:

“Derek Carr for you I been told yall s–t sad 😢🖕”

“Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so a–.”

“Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris [Olave] WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his a– whooped”

“They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same s–t.”

“That year his buddy (Davante Adams) went 1st team all pro in 2022 he needed 180 targets just to catch 100 passes. He is a–“

After Carr threw another pass that ended up with Saints tight end Juwan Johnson taking a hit to the head and leaving the game, Thomas fired off another post.

“Another one lol,” he posted on X.

Former Saints teammates Derek Carr, Michael Thomas apparently not friends

For most of his tenure with the Saints, Thomas served as Drew Brees' favorite target — each season from 2016 to 2019, Thomas was the most common New Orleans target and the intended receiver of at least 121 passes. But after Brees retired in 2020, Thomas, who struggled with injuries his last few seasons, played with quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, and Carr.

Carr signed with the Saints prior to the 2023 season, Thomas' final in New Orleans. In 10 games last year, the wide receiver caught 39 passes (on 64 targets) for 448 yards and a touchdown. Olave, an Ohio State product like Thomas, saw his numbers slightly increase from his rookie season in 2022 to his second year in 2023; he caught 87 passes for 1,123 yards and 5 touchdowns in Carr's first season with the Saints.

Today's game vs. the Panthers is the first back for Carr after missing the last three due to an oblique injury. And New Orleans is desperate to get a win considering the team entered Sunday on a six-game losing streak.