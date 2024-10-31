Derek Carr will be back for the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Carr's return to the field comes in the nick of time for the 2-6 team. The Saints desperately need to stop the bleeding on a season that's increasingly looking lost. With a game coming up against the 1-7 Carolina Panthers, there's every reason to believe that Carr will get the Saints back on track.

Anything after the Saints game is a question mark because this is a flawed team. The Saints are also looking up in the NFC South standings at the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons and 4-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, this is far from a juggernaut division, and with games against the Falcons and Bucs remaining on the schedule, the Saints have to believe they can still make up some ground.

It all starts with a win over the Panthers in Week 9, though, and even though Carr has cautioned Saints fans that he's not going to be “the savior” for this season, he will give them enough juice to take out Carolina.

“I am no savior. There's only been one of those, and that is not me,” Carr said on Wednesday (per ESPN), the same day head coach Dennis Allen said that he expects Carr to be ready to finally return from a left oblique strain he suffered in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate and to do my job to the best of my ability. And do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I feel confident in what I can do. I feel confident in what I can bring to our team. And that's exciting, right? But to save us or anything like that, that's not me; I'm going to come in and do what my guys expect me to do. Bring energy, bring effort, and be a great teammate. Encourage our guys, get everybody on the same page, lock in the details, and hold each other accountable.”

Carr can be a leader, but he can also be more than that against the Panthers. He can be a game-winning quarterback for the Saints, who desperately need it.

Carr can help the Saints find the end zone again.

It has been an absolutely miserable stretch for the Saints offensively. They've lost six straight in large part because their offense has been anemic. Their offense has scored only three touchdowns in the past three games. The Saints lost 51-27 to the Buccaneers, 33-10 to the Denver Broncos, and 26-8 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

That's apparently what happens when you have to start rookie Spencer Rattler, who completed just 59-of-99 passes in this stretch for 571 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He averaged a 70.7 quarterback rating and just 5.8 yards per pass.

Carr's presence will immediately help the Saints offense push the ball down the field to Chris Olave and even Alvin Kamara.