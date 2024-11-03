There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was put on a backboard and carted off the field after taking a huge hit over the middle of the field.

Multiple flags were thrown on the play, and Panthers safety Xavier Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness on a defenseless receiver.

Shortly after the injury occurred, the Saints announced on social media that Olive had a concussion and would not return to the game. He was moving all extremities and is undergoing further tests.

“WR Chris Olave (concussion) is OUT for the remainder of the game,” the Saints PR team wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He has movement in all extremities and is undergoing further evaluation at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.”

There was immediate concern for Olave considering his lengthy history of concussions and hard hits. Another bad one, which this very well could be, may keep him out for an extended period of time.

The Saints will have to make do without their best wide receiver for the time being after Olive's exit. Look for wide receiver Mason Tipton and tight ends Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson to try to pick up the slack in the meantime.

The Saints are looking to get back in the win column after suffering six consecutive losses. They started the season 2-0 and did it in very impressive fashion before an overall drop in play and an injury to Derek Carr hurt them going forward.

In Week 9, the Saints have a chance to sweep their division rival Carolina Panthers, whom they beat 47-10 in the season opener. Carr is back in the lineup after missing multiple games, but now he will have to make do without his top weapon on the perimeter.