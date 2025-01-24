In Hollywood, things change — franchises always overstay their welcome — but Downton Abbey 3 may be a farewell for the cast, including Michelle Dockery.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Flight Risk, Dockery discussed the upcoming threequel. Unfortunately for fans, Downton Abbey 3 is the last movie in the series. She gave an affirmative “Yeah” when I asked if it truly was the end.

Filming Downton Abbey 3 was “amazing,” as emotional as it might have been for Dockery. Every movie is like a family reunion of sorts, making each shoot more special.

“We are like a family, [so] it's really wonderful to come back together again each time that we do it,” she said.

On the bright side, Dockery is excited to share the upcoming sequel with the fans, which she promises “beautifully wraps up the last 15 years” of Downton Abbey. For fans, going in knowing that it is the final ride for these characters should make for “a very emotional experience for them.”

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Downton Abbey 3. Focus Features has slated it for a September 12, 2025, release date, making it a cozy way to transition into fall.

Simon Curtis returns to direct the third installment. He previously directed A New Era after taking the reins from Michael Engler, who directed the first feature film.

Michelle Dockery on Downton Abbey's legacy

Downton Abbey is a unique case of IP. It started as an iconic TV series, which ran for six seasons from September 26, 2010, to December 25, 2015.

However, nearly four years after it ended, Downton Abbey was revived for a feature film. It was a box office hit and garnered a sequel, A New Era. Now, a third entry is coming to close out the trilogy.

Dockery is aware of the unique place Downton Abbey has in pop culture. Playing Lady Mary Talbot has become her signature role since she started playing the part 15 years ago. Dockery even conceded that she “could never have imagined” that the series would expand into movies.

“It was something we didn't expect in the beginning, but to have done three [movies] feels like such an achievement,” Dockery reflected. “And there's always such demand for the films — people do continue to really love it. It's wonderful to be a part of.”

The first Downton Abbey movie grossed $194 million on a $13 million budget. A New Era didn't make as much, grossing $92 million worldwide, but was still successful enough to get a third installment green-lit.

The plot for the third Downton Abbey movie is still being kept under wraps. However, we know that most of the principal cast, such as Samantha Bond, Hugh Bonneville, and Jim Carter, will return.

Paul Giamatti and Dominic West will also appear in the movie. They previously had roles in the TV series but were not in either of the last two feature films.

Unfortunately, Dame Maggie Smith is not in Downton Abbey 3. She previously passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89 years old. She did star in the last two films as Violet Crawley.