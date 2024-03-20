Downton Abbey is one of the most iconic series of all time. It was inevitably going to make it to the big screen and did so with two films.
However, it appears the series' future isn't on the big screen. After the first two films, Downton Abbey and A New Era, grossed $194 million and $92 million, respectively, another film is coming. However, the next will seemingly be the last in the franchise.
During an interview with Zoe Ball for BBC Radio 2 (per the Radio Times), star Imelda Staunton confirmed the plans for a third film installment. “There will be the final film — there you go,” Staunton said.
When Ball joked that she hoped they didn't get Staunton in trouble, the actress replied, “I don't care.”
The Downton Abbey series
Downton Abbey was created by Julian Fellowes and takes place in the early twentieth century. It takes place on a fictional Yorkshire estate and follows the aristocratic Crawley family. Several huge events take place during the series including the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, and the Spanish Flu epidemic.
Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter are among the names who lead the series. Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, and Phyllis Logan also star in the series.
Downton Abbey ran for six seasons and 52 episodes. It aired on ITV from 2010-15. During that run, the series racked up several awards. These include several Emmys, Golden Globes, and more. This helped propel the series into icon status.
Downton Abbey films
Four years after Downton Abbey ended, a film was released. Directed by Michael Engler and based on a script from Fellowes, the film continued the story of the Crawley family after the events of the series. Most of the principal cast returned for the film, which was distributed by Focus Features in the United States (Universal Pictures handled international distribution).
In the film, an assassin attempts to kill the monarch, pitting the Crawley family against the royal entourage. During its theatrical run, the film grossed $194 million, which is remarkable considering its $13 million budget.
This was the project that Imelda Staunton was introduced in. She played Maud Elliot, Dowager Baroness Bagshaw, the first cousin once removed of Robert (Hugh Bonneville), in the film.
In 2022, Downton Abbey: A New Era was released. Simon Curtis took over the director's chair while Fellowes once again returned to pen the script. The film dealt with the transition from silent films to “talkies.”
Unfortunately, despite the cast once again returning, A New Era wasn't as big of a success as its predecessor. The film went bigger, costing $40 million to produce, but only grossed $92 million at the box office.
That was certainly disappointing for Focus Features. Nonetheless, it appears a third film is coming.