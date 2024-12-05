University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has reportedly earned a five-year contract extension. Manuel is has been in Ann Arbor since 2016 and the athletic programs at the University have seen a lot of success since then. Manuel is also currently the chair of the College Football Playoff committee.

“Michigan and athletic director Warde Manuel are finalizing a five year contract extension, per industry sources,” Dan Wetzel said in a post. “Manuel, who currently chairs the CFP selection committee, has been with his alma mater since 2016.”

The Michigan football team won the national championship last season, and the school's basketball program seems to be on the rise after Warde Manuel's Dusty May hire. Those two programs having success are certainly the most important as they are the big money makers and they receive the most attention. However, the school is simply an all-around athletic powerhouse.