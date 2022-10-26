3 reasons 2022 Michigan Wolverines are better than 2021 College Football Playoff team

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After a strong 2021 regular season campaign that culminated in a Big Ten title, the year ended in a disappointing manner. The Wolverines were not a match for the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, losing 34-11.

However, it seems Michigan has forgotten its tough CFP loss. The team is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record, including four wins in conference play. Last week, the Wolverines made a big statement with a 41-17 victory over the then-No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. Now, Michigan should have momentum on its side as it will face rivals Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

While the Wolverines had many setbacks, especially with the departure of No. 2 NFL pick Aidan Hutchinson, the team remains one of the top contenders for the national title. Here are three reasons why the 2022 Michigan Wolverines are better than the 2021 CFP squad.

3. The team is more experienced and very deep

One of the biggest problems top college teams face every year is the turnaround on their rosters. For example, Georgia has 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Alabama had seven selections, plus multiple players exhausting their eligibility.

On the other hand, the Wolverines had five draft picks, but most importantly, the majority of its key players in 2021 were underclassmen. That means most of them are back to Michigan for the 2022 season.

All five captains are in their senior years, including wide receiver Ronnie Bell. So far in the 2022 season, Bell has 35 receptions for 429 yards and a touchdown.

While they still have experienced players, the Wolverines’ 2022 recruiting class is also very talented, which makes Michigan one of the deepest teams in the nation. Michigan’s class was considered the No. 9 in the nation. Their new players are developing, but they remain valuable assets that are ready to step up when needed.

2. They have two quality quarterbacks, especially J.J. McCarthy

Michigan entered the season with a big question: who would be the starting quarterback? After two games, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the started over captain and incumbent Cade McNamara.

So far this season, McCarthy has completed an impressive 77.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns against two picks. He has also added 147 rushing yards on 28 attempts for a score. All of those numbers were recorded despite the Wolverines having a run-first type of offense.

As a sophomore, McCarthy still has some time to develop, but it seems that he is already on pace for a great college career. He is probably learning from McNamara, which will certainly help him moving forward.

Even though he lacks the experience that McNamara has, there was a reason McCarthy was a five-star recruit. He is displaying his quality passing, already hitting the 300-yard mark this season, plus he’s using his legs as opposed to McNamara, who prefers remaining in the pocket.

Guarantee: This will not be the last time you see this J.J. McCarthy run to get the 1st down. 👀@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/fjpJLFmghe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2022

The decision to start McCarthy could come back to bite the Wolverines, but as of now, it is making them a better team, and there’s no reason to overthink the move while things are working out.

1. Blake Corum broke out as one of the best running backs in the nation

Perhaps the biggest reason the Wolverines are in contention for the Big Ten and the CFP is the emergence of Blake Corum. The running back not only broke out as the team’s best player but also as one of the top offensive players in college football this season.

In seven games, Corum has registered 901 yards on 146 carries for 13 touchdowns. For comparison, he had 144 attempts for 952 yards in 12 games last season. He already has four games with at least 100 yards on the ground, including hitting 200-plus against Maryland. Versus UConn, Corum scored five rushing touchdowns, with four of them coming in the first half of the 59-0 blowout.

His 901 yards place him in the top 10 in the country, while his 13 scores ties for No. 1. His dominance on the ground is helping the Wolverines to have one of the best running offense in FBS. The 241.7 yards per game in No. 8 in the nation, and the 24 rushing scores place them fourth. It is worth noting that Michigan already had its bye week, which shows that even with one less game than the majority of its competition, the Wolverines are putting up high-quality numbers.

Penn State entered today ranked 5th in the nation in run defense. Blake Corum has ran for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns midway through the 3rd quarter 👀pic.twitter.com/X87pZpy6Z7 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 15, 2022

FanDuel has him as one of the main candidates for the Heisman Trophy, with the odds of +1200. As the No. 4, he is the only non-quarterback in the top five.

Corum’s numbers are potentially the main reason Michigan is undefeated and on track to another Big Ten Championship Game. Should he keep playing at this level, the Wolverines will be even closer to the CFP and maybe even have a shot at the national title.