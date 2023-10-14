After another stellar win for Michigan football, coach Jim Harbaugh is giving high praise to his quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. At the postgame press conference, Harbaugh called McCarthy a “once in a generation” quarterback.

“You know how I feel,” Harbaugh said. “It's right there, everyone else has seen it the same way. He's one of those once in a generation type quarterbacks. At Michigan he is continuing to improve too. [He's] so locked in at all times … he's willing to do anything for anybody on the team.”

Jim Harbaugh, “JJ McCarthy is a once in a generation QB…” #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fUTSQJ4ZZA — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) October 14, 2023

J.J. McCarthy has had a great junior season with the Wolverines. In the win over Indiana, McCarthy went 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, McCarthy has completed 77.6% of his passes for 1,290 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCarthy's numbers don't flash as much as some of the other top quarterbacks across the nation because he's on a talented team with a fantastic defense. The Wolverines have allowed 10 points or less in every game which means McCarthy doesn't have to do as much for his team to win. This is not a bad thing, but it does make him get less attention than other quarterbacks such as top Heisman candidates Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. He also receives less notice because Williams is considered the generational quarterback of this class.

However, if any coach in college football knows about coaching a generational quarterback, it would be Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh coached Andrew Luck at Stanford from 2008-2010 before he departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Luck was then taken No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL draft. His career didn't pan out as many anticipated due to injuries and early retirement, but he will certainly go down as one of the top quarterback prospects of all time.

So if Harbaugh calls McCarthy ‘once in a generation,' he isn't just saying it without good reason.