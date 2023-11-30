The Michigan football team hosted top 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood on Saturday vs. Ohio State, and his response to the weekend is priceless.

The Michigan football team is basking in the glow of an undefeated season and preparing for a Big Ten Championship Game showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night.

Recently, top Michigan defender Will Johnson shared an injury update for the title game matchup. A familiar ex-Michigan football signal caller is helping Iowa football to prepare for Saturday.

The Wolverines hosted 2025 number one overall recruit and quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood for ‘The Game' vs. the Ohio State football team at the Big House.

Underwood, who has shown lukewarm interest in Michigan football at times, sounded much more excited about the prospect of playing on Coach Jim Harbaugh's team after his visit in a post from On3.com.

“Amazing atmosphere, and I enjoyed all the love that was shown.” -2025 Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood@EJHollandOn3 with more reactions from Michigan's massive win over No. 2 Ohio State: https://t.co/kAxpzGvet3 pic.twitter.com/K9hkBN09VL — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 26, 2023

According to a report from On3.com on Monday, Michigan football's chances with Underwood have gotten additional news updates lately.

“It’s huge,” analyst Zach Libby said to On3.com about the Belleville, Michigan native's recent visit. Underwood is expected to commit to a team by January 6 at the latest, and Michigan QB coach Kirk Campbell has reportedly been in contact with his family.

“LSU has gained monumental momentum this fall after that game-day visit in October. Despite Michigan getting a QB commitment in the 2025 recruiting class earlier this month in Carter Smith, Michigan has not waved the white flag for the player who’s 30 minutes away from Ann Arbor,” Libby added.

Michigan takes on the Hawkeyes this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. While it is not known if Underwood will be in attendance, one thing's for sure: a Big Ten championship would almost certainly increase Harbaugh and Michigan football's chances of landing the potential Class of 2025 superstar.