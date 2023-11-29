Michigan football is taking on Iowa in the B1G title game this weekend, and former Wolverine Cade McNamara will be on the opposite sideline.

The Michigan football team defeated Ohio State football over the weekend 30-24 to advance to their third straight Big Ten title game. The Wolverines have spent the past several weeks hearing that the only reason they had success in recent years was because of sign-stealing. In the final three weeks, Michigan won at #10 Penn State and took down #2 Ohio State without their head coach. There aren't a lot of people talking anymore, and now the Wolverines are heading to the Big Ten Championship to face Iowa football for the second time in three years.

Iowa football looks a little bit different now than they did when the Wolverines squared off with them in 2021. Perhaps the biggest change was at the quarterback position. At the beginning of the season, the Hawkeyes had Cade McNamara starting at QB. McNamara was the QB of the Michigan football team back in 2o21 when the Wolverines took down Iowa in the Big Ten title game. A lot of people were hoping for this matchup so McNamara would go up against JJ McCarthy and his former team. Unfortunately, McNamara suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, and Deacon Hill is now the guy for Iowa.

Cade McNamara won't be playing this weekend for Iowa, but he still thinks he can help his team. He is obviously very familiar with the Michigan football team, and he is going to do everything he can to do to get his squad ready.

“This week specifically, I am not just getting Deacon (Hill) ready, I am getting the entire team ready as much as I can,” McNamara said in a recent interview. “Because I know so much about that other team (Michigan football). From a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint. I am just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to just let (the Iowa Hawkeyes) know everything that I possibly know (about the Wolverines).”

McNamara does know a lot about Michigan football, but this is a different team that he isn't part of. He would have to give his Iowa team a lot of information if they're going to have a chance to stop the Wolverines. Michigan is coming into this game favored by 23 points, so it isn't expected to be a very close game. Still, it's the Big Ten Championship game, and it will likely end up being a good contest.

Michigan vs. Iowa will kickoff at 8:00 ET on Saturday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be airing on Fox.