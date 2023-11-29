Michigan football star Will Johnson hurt his leg against Ohio State, and he is questionable for this weekend's title game.

The Michigan football team improved to 12-0 over the weekend with a massive victory against rival Ohio State football. This was one of the biggest editions of The Game ever, and stakes may never be as high as they were on Saturday ever again. Michigan picked up the huge win, and a big reason why was the play of Will Johnson. Johnson had a huge interception while covering Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first quarter, and that led to a 7-0 lead for the Wolverines. Johnson stepped up big time for Michigan, but he did go down with a leg injury later in the contest.

Michigan football will now take on Iowa football in Indianapolis on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship. Will Johnson is still battling that leg injury, and it's unclear if he will be able to play against the Hawkeyes.

“I feel a lot better than I did on Saturday,” Johnson said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Yeah, just tweaked a little something. But I was out at practice today, and everything’s good. I mean, my best ability is availability, so trying to be available is the biggest thing, and trying to be at my best health is the biggest thing, too. So I mean, I’m going to do whatever I can to be out there to Saturday, but if that’s not the case, then I’ll be back the next time we play.”

The good news for Michigan is that the Iowa football passing game isn't exactly a threat. The Hawkeyes have one of the worst offenses in college football, and they are on their second string quarterback right now as Cade McNamara went down with a season-ending injury earlier this year. Deacon Hill is now the starter, and he has struggled this season.

Hill has played the last eight games for Iowa and he is 97-201 for 976 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. If you aren't familiar with football, I'll help you out: That's not good. If Johnson gets back to 100% health, then he should play, but if not, there's no reason for Michigan to risk his injury getting worse. The Wolverines are 23-point favorites in this game, and while anything is possible, they will likely win with or without Johnson and go to the College Football Playoff. Johnson will certainly be needed then.

Last season, Will Johnson played in his first Big Ten title game, and he put on quite a show. Michigan cruised to a win over Purdue, and Johnson had two interceptions in the game. He will likely have another big performance if he plays, but for the Wolverines, it's smart to not risk anything.