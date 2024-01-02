Michigan football athletic director Warde Manuel had key words to say about Jim Harbaugh's potential re-signing.

The Michigan football team beat the Vegas odds on Monday en route to a seven-point win over Alabama football in the Rose Bowl. Afterward, the focus was squarely on Michigan's huge win, the 1,003rd in the program's storied history.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines had beaten college football's second winningest program in the Rose Bowl. The outcome ended a three-game Rose Bowl losing streak and six-game bowl losing skid for the vaunted Michigan coach.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy was declared the program GOAT over Tom Brady for his win. Harbaugh poured out his feelings on the thrilling OT win later.

After the celebrations had died down a bit, the focus turned to Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel and the possibility of Coach Harbaugh signing an extension soon.

Michigan Football Contract Update

Harbaugh was asked following the win if he had any thoughts on potentially jumping to the NFL after this season. He said that he is looking forward to a ‘happy' flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan instead of answering directly.

Warde Manuel's take on his end of the situation was more candid according to a report from Michael Cohen on Twitter.

“Hey brother, I’m working on it. Believe me. I’ve been working on it,” Manuel reportedly said.

Manuel is the 12th athletic director in Michigan football history and has been in the spotlight during the Michigan sign stealing situation in recent months involving ex-staff Connor Stalions.

Fans React to Harbaugh Contract News

Fans seemed in a worrisome mood on X after the news from Manuel was revealed.

“Doesn't sound good,” one respondent said.

“If Michigan wins the natty, Jim's a goner,” another fan added. “And you know what, I can say thank you and be at peace with it,” they said.

Others roasted Harbaugh over alleged cheating, and seemed to think the outcome of Monday night's title game will factor in.

“If they win the Natty, he gone,” another fan added.