The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and all the talk right now is predicting which teams will be the best. The favorite is definitely Georgia football, but there are still analysts with other predictions. One of those analysts is former Alabama football Heisman winner Mark Ingram. You're probably thinking that his pick is the Crimson Tide, but it isn't. It's Michigan football.

Ingram made a video discussing his thoughts on a lot of different teams, and he lays out his reasoning for why Michigan football is his preseason favorite.

“You've got Georgia trying to break in a new quarterback,” Ingram said on the video posted by Yahoo Sports. “You got Alabama breaking in a new quarterback. You got Ohio State, Ryan Day, Marvin Harrison Jr., they're breaking in a new quarterback. You've got Michigan returning a quarterback, a double-headed monster at running back, 14 starters on offense and defense. So are they the early season favorite? Go Blue? Jim Harbaugh and those boys up there? I think so. I kinda like returning starters, you know what I mean? And Michigan, right now, I think is the early favorite.”

Michigan football has come close the past two seasons, but the Wolverines have fallen both years in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Still, Ingram lays out a good argument. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have taken tremendous strides the past two seasons by beating Ohio State twice, winning the Big Ten twice, and making the CFP twice. The roster is loaded in 2023, and it could be a very special year in Ann Arbor.