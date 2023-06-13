Michigan football fell two games short of their ultimate goal last season, losing to TCU in the college football playoff. The team's offensive line was a bright spot, but must replace key players in 2023.

Jim Harbaugh's team has been busy in the transfer portal this season, netting a highly-rated class. Stanford transfer Drake Nugent is expected to fill in for all-conference center Olu Oluwatimi this season. The 6-foot-1, 300 pounder is already drawing rave reviews from a veteran teammate along the offensive line, Myles Hinton.

Hinton, a fellow Stanford transfer, slapped an “insane” label on Nugent that should have Michigan fans and Harbaugh fired up.

“Diesel. Like, that kid can go. He has the most insane motor, insane mentality I’ve probably ever seen in a player ever,” Hinton said to 247Sports.com.

“Like, there’ll be days out west when we were conditioning. I’m always next to him because I need to be pushed. I’m thinking like, I want the challenge. But next to him. I was like, ‘Man Nugent’s always going, he’s not stopping.’ He’s always the first guy in the conditioning.”

Nugent was a team captain for the Cardinal last season. He was added to the 2022 preseason watch list for the Outland and Rimington Trophies, top honors for college football linemen. He will likely block for Donovan Edwards, who was explosive but injured last season, and Blake Corum, a Heisman candidate whom Harbaugh advised to go pro.

Michigan football was fifth in the country in total rushing yards last season. Nugent has previously been described as having a mean streak, a title that also applies to returnees including Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan.

If the “insane” Nugent and company play to their potential, Michigan could three-peat as Big Ten champions in 2023. The offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line two years in a row, and 2023 is shaping up to be another banner year.