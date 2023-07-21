A major bill was signed this week in the state of Michigan that will allow alcohol to be sold at college athletic events. With that said, when the stadium gates open this fall for Michigan football, there could be alcohol sold at the premises. Wolverines fans like the sound of that.

It's also important to note that this bill will be affecting the entire state, so Michigan State fans and fans of any school in Michigan could be seeing the sale of alcohol at their favorite stadiums this season.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill, but the decision is now up to the universities in the state. They have the green light to start selling, but any school can still decide not to if that's what they think is best.

“Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience,” Whitmer said in a statement, via the Detroit Free Press.

The bill does not give schools the ability to sell alcohol at all athletics events, but only for football, basketball and hockey games, which are certainly the three most popular in the state of Michigan.

Sales will be allowed to begin an hour before the start of a game, and they will conclude when the game ends.

If Michigan State and Michigan football both do choose to go through with the selling, Nebraska will be the lone Big Ten school that does not allow alcohol at their athletic events.