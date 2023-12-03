Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti presented the conference championship trophy to Michigan, but the head coach wasn't having it.

While oddsmakers rush to determine who will be snubbed from the College Football Playoff, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is already doing some snubbing himself — of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti.

A video of the team's post-game trophy presentation following their 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big 10 Championship showed Harbaugh carefully avoiding the trophy, the commissioner, as well as any lengthy speeches on the podium. It was just another awkward moment in a season full of them for Michigan football.

“To present tonight's championship trophy, Coach Harbaugh wanted it to go to Zak Zinter,” said Fox television's Joel Klatt during Saturday's presentation, “So the commissioner of the Big Ten, Tony Petitti, the trophy to 65, Zak Zinter.”

The senior offensive lineman then humbly accepted the trophy on Harbaugh's behalf.

Check out the video here:

Harbaugh had the trophy handed to Zak Zinter. pic.twitter.com/FlJWU7TALQ — angelique (@chengelis) December 3, 2023

Harbaugh's hard feelings come as no surprise. The game against Iowa marked his return to the sidelines after being suspended by Petitti for the final three games of Michigan's regular season as punishment for his alleged role in a sign-stealing scandal.

The recent suspension was the head coach's second of 2023. In August, Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh for recruiting violations. Despite their head coach watching six of the team's 12 games from parts unknown, the Wolverines still pulled off an undefeated regular season and are now poised to contend for a National Championship.

Harbaugh's 84 wins are the fourth most in program history. His success at Michigan has led to speculation about whether a return to the NFL is in the works for Harbaugh, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.