During the 2022 season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum was off to a hot start. Through 12 games, he was at times the driving force of the Michigan backfield.

In total, Corum rushed for 1,453 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. Through the air, he added 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately for Blake Corum, the running back suffered a knee injury as Michigan took on Illinois in Week 11. After attempting to come back the following week against Ohio State, the running back lasted just two carries. He was then pulled from the game, and this proved to be his final carries of the season.

Following the game, Corum underwent season-ending knee surgery. But he now appears primed for an elite comeback.

On Monday, Michigan took to Twitter to show Blake Corum pumping out 30 reps on the bench press. Corum then quoted the tweet, writing, “Slight 30 piece 〽️I’ll be back soon…#Godspeed”

With Blake Corum back in the Michigan backfield, the offense should once again be elite on the ground. Since arriving on campus in 2020, the young running back has shown legitimate upside. In each of his three seasons, he has seen his role in the offense grow significantly.

In 2022, Corum was elite, surpassing 100 rushing yards in eight straight games. This included a 243-yard, two-rushing touchdown game against Maryland in Week four.

If Blake Corum can return to form, this Michigan team will once again be prepared to take on even the best defenses in the nation. Based on recent progress, it appears that he will be ready to return sooner rather than later.