Michigan football running back Blake Corum’s injury was a devastating blow to a team that had championship aspirations in 2022. But Corum is well on his way in the road to recovery, as head coach Jim Harbaugh noted when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Harbaugh said that while Corum is not yet participating in drills at spring practice, he expects the star halfback to be a “full go” by June, per Brice Marich of 247 Sports.

“He will probably be full full go sometime around June.”

That means that Corum will likely spend Michigan football’s spring practice, which started up officially on February 20, ramping up and building up his conditioning.

Come June, Harbaugh expects Corum to be ready to go. That lines up with the Michigan football running back’s six-month recovery timetable from his surgery, which he underwent in December.

Corum suffered a knee injury against Illinois and tried to tough out the ailment in Michigan football’s win over bitter rival, Ohio State, though he was unable to play more than just one series.

Shortly after that, he was ruled out for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff, with his torn meniscus and sprained MCL.

One month after his surgery, Corum announced he was returning to Michigan football for his senior season, citing “unfinished business.”

Corum was a force for the Wolverines in 2022, running for a career-best 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, earning Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors.

Expected back healthy with plenty of time before the season, Corum figures to team up with fellow Michigan football halfback Donovan Edwards to form perhaps the best running game in the country in 2023.