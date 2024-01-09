Blake Corum had a powerful and level-headed message for fans and pundits after Michigan's big win.

The Michigan football team won its first national title since 1997 on Monday night with a 34-13 victory over Washington football in Houston, Texas. The Wolverines' mastery on offense and defense paved the way for a 15-0 season, punctuated by a win that was closer than the final score indicated.

Afterward, Offensive MVP Blake Corum had words of strength and wisdom for the Wolverines faithful after what they had just witnessed against a Huskies team that gave them a big-time scare for most of the evening.

Michigan football's inclusion of a former rival school's coach confused the Internet on Monday night. Wolverines fans lost their minds after completing one of the most impressive college football seasons in decades.

With the scene set and championship hardware in hand, Corum let loose with a three-word message that encapsulated a lot of what fans had just witnessed in the Lone Star State.

Michigan Football Star's Message to Fans

Corum captured the mood and tone of Coach Jim Harbaugh's team with the aforementioned message, shared by RedditCFB on X after the game.

Corum's Big Day on the Ground

Corun, the state of Virginia native who strode into the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Alabama wearing a Barry Sanders graphic t-shirt, impressed for most of the night. He overcame the Huskies' defensive adjustments to rush for a workmanlike 134 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, picking up right where his backfield mate Donovan Edwards left off in the first half.

Corum racked up 27 touchdowns on the season, a number worthy of his idol and the former Detroit Lions All-Pro Sanders.

On a night when Washington football put the fear of God into the Wolverines' defense on several occasions, Corum and the offense ultimately delivered the finishing blows.

Next up is the NFL for the Michigan football legend Corum, who will exit Ann Arbor as the program's all-time leading touchdown scorer among running backs — and a National Champion and three-time Big Ten Champion to boot.