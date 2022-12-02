Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has made a decision regarding his future. The former starting quarterback has opted to transfer to the University of Iowa.

Cade McNamara spent the 2021 season as the Wolverines starting quarterback. With him as QB1, McNamara led Michigan to a 12-2 record and a trip to the Orange Bowl.

McNamara found legitimate success in the Michigan offense last season. In 14 games, he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Heading into the 2022 season, Cade McNamara was expected to be the starter once again. But unfortunately for the young quarterback, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh opted to have a quarterback competition. This led to McNamara facing off against J.J. McCarthy.

Over the first two games of the season, McNamara struggled to find success on the field. He threw for just 162 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during this time.

This in turn led to Michigan giving the starting job to McCarthy. Since he has taken over, this Michigan offense hasn’t looked back. McCarthy has thrown for 2,215 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has also led them to an undefeated 12-0 season, and a potential trip to the college football playoff.

Many believed that Cade McNamara could choose to look for a new home following this season. And it looks as if this has finally happened.

Cade McNamara himself broke the news, sending out this tweet.

The Iowa Hawkeyes struggled heavily on offense this season. While they finished with a 7-5 record, they relied primarily on the defense throughout this season. But they have now found their quarterback of the future in Cade McNamara. This pairing could be exactly what both sides need to find success.