Cade McNamara suffers unfortunate injury in Michigan football’s blowout win over UConn

Michigan football took a massive win against UConn, thrashing the Huskies 59-0. However, Wolverines fans won’t be celebrating too much, as quarterback Cade McNamara suffered an injury that will sideline him for a while.

According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, McNamara will be out for a few weeks and that he doesn’t think the injury will be season-ending.

From Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference: #Michigan QB Cade McNamara was injured on first-half sack and will be “out for a few weeks.” He doesn’t expect it to be season-ending. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 17, 2022

McNamara entered the game when it was already out of reach, with Michigan up 38-0 with just 15 seconds left in the first half. He received a big ovation from the crowd at the Big House but got sacked on his first play. That sack is what gave him an injury.

Although Cade McNamara lost out the quarterback battle to J.J. McCarthy, he has a big role on the team. As the starting quarterback last year, he provides leadership and experience in a crucial position. Sadly, the Wolverines will have to turn to other options to back McCarthy up for the next few weeks at least.

Michigan football improved to 3-0 after a completely dominant win over UConn. Blake Corum scored five rushing touchdowns while McCarthy (one of eight quarterbacks to play for the Wolverines) completed 15 of his 18 passing attempts for 214 yards. With a third straight win to begin the season after facing Big 10 opponents, Michigan is certainly feeling confident despite the McNamara injury.