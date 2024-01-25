Colin Cowherd doesn't think Michigan should go with the internal hire.

The Michigan football team is without a head coach as Jim Harbaugh accepted the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines are coming off of a national championship win, but Harbaugh wanted to make a return to the NFL. It seems very likely that Michigan is going to hire offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to be the next head coach, but there are some other names floating around as potential candidates for the Wolverines.

One name that has been mentioned for the Michigan football opening is Brian Kelly. Kelly is currently the head coach of the LSU football team, and he was the Notre Dame football coach before that. The Wolverines and the Fighting Irish are big rivals, and Michigan fans do not like Kelly.

It's hard to deny the fact that Brian Kelly is a good football coach, however. Colin Cowherd certainly thinks so, and on a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he said that he thinks Kelly should be the next coach at Michigan.