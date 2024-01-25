It's been two and a half weeks since Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, and the Michigan football team won their first National Championship since 1997, capping their season in convincing fashion with a 34-13 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff Final. It was a win that served as a fitting conclusion to one of the most successful multi-year runs in Michigan Wolverines history. And now, with both McCarthy and Harbaugh on their way to the NFL — McCarthy via the NFL Draft, and Harbaugh as the newly named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers — the championship-winning Michigan quarterback took to Twitter to send some love to his coach.

McCarthy is right… Jim Harbaugh's story is not finished yet. Harbaugh has accomplished nearly everything a head coach could want to accomplish, except for that elusive Super Bowl victory. If Harbaugh can take the Chargers to the promised land for the first time in franchise history, he'll instantly vault to the top of the list of the most important coaches and players ever in Chargers history. McCarthy's story is not yet finished either. He's currently projected by most draft analysts as a 1st round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

RECOMMENDED
Kellen Moore with the Philadelphia Eagles logo on one side and the Cleveland Browns logo on the other side
Chargers: Eagles, Browns request Kellen Moore interview after Jim Harbaugh hire

Owen Crisafulli ·

Michigan football, Wolverines, Kansas football, Lance Leipold, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh and Lance Leipold with Michigan football stadium in the background
Why Michigan football must hire Lance Leipold to replace Jim Harbaugh

Scotty White ·

Former Wolverines HC and Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh with Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore
Sherrone Moore expected to be named Michigan football coach soon

Jay Postrado ·

And that leaves Michigan, who if they can retain Sherrone Moore, a man who was anointed a “Michigan legend” by Jim Harbaugh himself, should be able to continue to roll as one of the powerhouses of the expanding Big Ten conference. The potential hiring of Moore would likely go over tremendously well with Michigan Wolverines fans, given the fact that it was Moore who coached the Wolverines to a win over Big Ten rival Ohio State while Jim Harbaugh finished serving a three-game suspension for his role in the Conor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.