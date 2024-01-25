J.J. McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh brought Michigan their first National Championship since 1997, and now are both on their way to the NFL

It's been two and a half weeks since Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, and the Michigan football team won their first National Championship since 1997, capping their season in convincing fashion with a 34-13 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff Final. It was a win that served as a fitting conclusion to one of the most successful multi-year runs in Michigan Wolverines history. And now, with both McCarthy and Harbaugh on their way to the NFL — McCarthy via the NFL Draft, and Harbaugh as the newly named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers — the championship-winning Michigan quarterback took to Twitter to send some love to his coach.

THE Michigan Man!

Love you 4,

Thank you for everything 🙏🏼🫶🏼

Your story isn’t finished just yet 🥹🫡 pic.twitter.com/LwMWOByhDg — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 25, 2024

McCarthy is right… Jim Harbaugh's story is not finished yet. Harbaugh has accomplished nearly everything a head coach could want to accomplish, except for that elusive Super Bowl victory. If Harbaugh can take the Chargers to the promised land for the first time in franchise history, he'll instantly vault to the top of the list of the most important coaches and players ever in Chargers history. McCarthy's story is not yet finished either. He's currently projected by most draft analysts as a 1st round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

And that leaves Michigan, who if they can retain Sherrone Moore, a man who was anointed a “Michigan legend” by Jim Harbaugh himself, should be able to continue to roll as one of the powerhouses of the expanding Big Ten conference. The potential hiring of Moore would likely go over tremendously well with Michigan Wolverines fans, given the fact that it was Moore who coached the Wolverines to a win over Big Ten rival Ohio State while Jim Harbaugh finished serving a three-game suspension for his role in the Conor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.