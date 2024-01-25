Will the Michigan football squad announce Sherrone Moore as their new head coach?

Jim Harbaugh is officially off to coach Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers. This now leaves a hole in the Michigan football head coaching position that needs to be filled. The Wolverines have a lot of candidates lining up for the role. However, Sherrone Moore might be the one they get such that the school does not have to look far.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ outlined that Sherrone Moore will be announced as the new Michigan football head coach over the weekend. Sources have also told him that “It’s 99.9 (percent),” and that, “It’s Sherrone’s job to lose.”

The Michigan football program thrived with Moore steering the ship when Jim Harbaugh was gone. He outsmarted Ryan Day and notched a massive statement win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Moore also got a narrow win over James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions. Then, his leadership would make the Wolverines undefeated in the final stretch of their season.

His excellence as a coach in the Michigan football program is only rivaled by the now Chargers head honcho. The Wolverines' offensive line was the best in all of college football which netted them the Joe Moore Award. This carried over to the 2023 season where he got a bigger role in the offense as their coordinator. There he would lead the squad to the 14th-best scoring offense, per Chris Low of ESPN.

There are a lot of departures when a team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship, Harbaugh being the toughest. However, Moore as his successor does not look bad at all.