Former Michigan Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions has been trending for the past few days after being the subject of Netflix's sports documentary “Untold: Sign Stealer,” but he's also in the news for something else. Stalions made his high school debut as a defensive coordinator at Munford High School in Detroit, and things did not end well for the team. In his first game on Aug. 29, the team lost 47-6.

In October 2023, rumors surfaced about alleged sign stealing, and Stalions was the supposed leader of the practice. He was accused of orchestrating the sign-stealing by sending people to games of future Michigan opponents and asking them to film the team's hand signals so they could know what was coming when they played the team. Stalions was then accused of standing on the sidelines of Michigan games and advising the coaches what plays were coming based on the information that he got from the people who were sent to the games.

Connor Stalions denies sign-stealing allegations in Netflix documentary

Apparently during the documentary Stalions denied that he sent people to secretly scout the opposing team's hand signals, and said that he got the signals from watching the teams play on television and speaking to other coaches from other teams. A college football coach told ESPN that Stalions paid him to attend games and tape the hand signals of teams.

All of Stalions' equipment was taken from him and Michigan's athletic director suspended him. After a while, Stalions decided to resign.

“What set me apart was the way that I organized that information and processed it on game day,” Stalions said in the documentary.

“Ever since I could remember, Michigan has been a huge part of my life, and for that to be stripped away overnight was pretty devastating.”

As Stalions' new job continues, more people will be tuned in to see what he does with his current team.