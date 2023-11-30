Speculation has grown that Michigan football might acquire UCLA transfer, Dante Moore, but don't rule out Michigan State!

The college football season is nearly over, as we await to see who makes the College Football Playoffs. Even so, speculation is rising that Michigan football is in the mix of potentially landing Dante Moore, who is entering the transfer portal.

Moore finished this season playing for the UCLA Bruins. However, it sounds like he's ready to move on elsewhere, according to The Athletic. As it turns out, he could make a great fit for Michigan football, but Michigan State might be the better option.

“Moore was heavily recruited by both in-state schools before committing to Oregon and eventually signing with UCLA. It wouldn't be a surprise to see both programs in the mix for Moore the second time around.”

With that said, it may determine what JJ McCarthy wants to do. The Wolverines quarterback is a projected first round pick for the upcoming NFL Draft. But he could opt to stay another season. If McCarthy leaves for the NFL, Michigan football could be in the mix to acquire Moore.

“As for Michigan, a lot depends on whether JJ McCarthy enters the NFL Draft. McCarthy was projected as a first-round pick in Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft, but there’s no firm consensus on where he’ll land. Michigan also has a blue-chip quarterback prospect committed for 2024 in Jadyn Davis.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest Michigan State might be the better option for Dante Moore. Especially considering the Spartans have a less crowded quarterback room right now. With that in mind, it's important to note that Michigan State just signed Jonathan Smith as the new head coach, so DJ Uiagalelei could be in the mix for that quarterback job as well.

“Michigan State has a clearer path to the starting job, with its top three quarterbacks all entering the transfer portal. DJ Uiagalelei, who played for new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State, is in the portal, too. The Spartans will have options, but Moore should be at the top of their wish list.”

Keep an eye on this situation, as Dante Moore should have plenty of options this offseason.