In what should be an absolute drubbing, Ohio State football is under threat of the biggest upset of the college football season at the hands of one of the worst Michigan teams in years. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and alumnus of the University of Michigan, relentlessly trolled Buckeyes fans on social media for their team's pathetic performance.

The video starts with Portnoy providing aggressively over-the-top cackling.

“If Michigan wins this game, this would be the funniest thing. We don't even have an offense! We don't have a quarterback. This Ohio State team is such low-down, choking, low-life cowards! They're booing them! They're booing their own team!

“We don't have a forward pass. We haven't had a forward pass all season. We don't have a quarterback. We have the best kid in the nation coming in–better win now! I want Ohio State to win this game, I really do! Because if they don't get us now, when we're so bad, they ain't never gonna get us! (Ohio State football head coach) Ryan Day is scared of us. He's got a little pee on his leg. (OSU offensive coordinator) Chip Kelly has pee on his leg.

“I'm rooting for Ohio. This rivalry needs Ohio to win this game. If Ohio can't win this game, they can't ever win. We don't have a quarterback. We don't have an offense. And they f–kin' stink. Come on, Ohio! Come on! Come on, Buckeyes! ‘O!' I'm rootin' for ya!”

Expand Tweet

The 6-5 Wolverines have gone through three quarterbacks this season between Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle. Warren has had the most success if you could call it that. In this game against Ohio State, the Michigan football QB is 9-of-16 for 62 yards and two interceptions.

Michigan football is waiting for No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood

Michigan has won the last three meetings between the two schools after losing eight straight. Michigan holds the edge in the series all-time at 61-51-6. A loss by Ohio State in this game could be enough to drop them out of the College Football Playoff.

Underwood is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the nation and a hard commit to Michigan after decommitting from LSU. ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on social media after the news of his decommitment went live.

“Breaking: Bryce Underwood, ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, is flipping his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, he told school officials today,” Schefter said. “It’s a big day for @umichfootball, HC Sherrone Moore and @champcircleuofm as they land the highest-rated recruit in school history.”

Underwood reportedly has a NIL deal with Michigan of over $10 million.