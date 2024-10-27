ANN ARBOR, MI – When the Michigan football season started back in late August, Davis Warren trotted out to take the first snaps at quarterback for the Wolverines. Warren won the QB competition during the offseason, but during Michigan's week three game against Arkansas State, he was benched after throwing three interceptions. Then, in a crucial rivalry game against Michigan State on Saturday night, Warren earned the start once again.

The QB position has been a major issue for the Michigan football team all year. Davis Warren was benched for Alex Orji, Orji was benched for Jack Tuttle, and Tuttle was benched for Warren.

Warren has faced a ton of adversity in his life, both on and off the football. He had to battle cancer earlier in his life and he didn't know if he was ever going to play football again. He finally earned the starting QB job at Michigan after spending years as a backup, just to get benched in his third game. Then, he stepped up on Saturday and led the Wolverines to a much needed win in a rivalry game.

Running back Donovan Edwards took a moment during his postgame press conference to praise Warren. He was done answering questions, but he wanted to say this:

“One last thing that I want to hit on about this guy [Davis Warren] right here,” Donovan Edwards said to the media. “I think that if you go through a lot of adversity… adversity defines who you are, and this guy right here didn't flinch, not one bit. And that's somebody in our huddle that we respect because of the resilience that he's had, and you know the media, with what the media says about him, and, you know, the expectations and all that that's been on him. So, you know, I truly respect and I appreciate him, and he deserved the game that he had, and especially being able to get his start back, to be able to lead this team to victory. Y'all better stop counting him out, man, because he's shown time and time again that he overcomes adversity in his personal life and in the football world, that he's always going to overcome adversity. So I'm proud of him, man, and stop questioning him.”

Davis Warren took care of the football, and he made enough plays with his arm to keep the offense moving enough to get a win. The Michigan football team defeated Michigan State 24-17, and they are now 5-3 on the season. If Warren continues to play turnover free football, he will give the Wolverines a chance to win games.