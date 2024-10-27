The Michigan football team needed to get a win on Saturday against in-state rival Michigan State, and they got it done. The Wolverines are having a down year after winning it all, and a loss to the Spartans would've been a disaster given where these two programs were last year. Michigan got it done, however, in an entertaining, close rivalry battle.

After the first quarter, it looked like the Michigan State football team was going to get the win. The Spartans dominated the first quarter as Michigan had the ball for just over a minute and a half of game play and they ran just four plays. The Spartans led 7-0 after one and for most of the second, but things changed after the Wolverines finally put together a good drive on offense.

Michigan scored a touchdown late in the first half to make it 7-6 after a dropped snap on the extra point. It looked like the Spartans were going to go into the break with a 7-6 lead as there wasn't much time left, but the Wolverines got the ball back with a strip sack and they kicked a field goal to make it 9-7 at the half.

The Wolverines got the ball to start the second half and they put together another impressive drive to punch it in for six. After the Spartans dominated the first 15 minutes, Michigan completely flipped the script.

Michigan State kicked a field goal to get it back to a one-score game, but Michigan scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to go up 24-10. The Spartans weren't done yet as they scored another touchdown and had the ball with a chance to tie it, but Michigan found a way to close it out and get the win.

We finally saw some positives on offense from the Michigan football team, and they picked up their third straight win over Michigan State. Here are three takeaways from the game:

The offense has life

It wasn't perfect, but that was the most complete performance that we have seen from this Michigan football offense. It's not like it was because Michigan State is a bad team, either. The Spartans aren't the best team the Wolverines will play or have played, but we saw some pretty poor performances from this offense against teams like Arkansas State and Fresno State.

There were still some drives where the play calling just wasn't there, but Michigan got creative on Saturday night, and the players executed at a level that we haven't seen this year. No turnovers, no penalties. That'll work.

Davis Warren is a fighter

How about Davis Warren. The guy has been a backup his whole career, and he was benched in the third game of the season after winning the starting job to begin the year. Then, when Michigan needed him the most, he stepped up and played by far the best game we've seen from a QB wearing Maize and Blue this year. Warren took care of the football, he made some plays with his arm, and most importantly, he led Michigan to a win. If he continues to play turnover free football, Michigan will have chances to win football games.

Michigan found their best QB recipe

Not only did Davis Warren do a great job on Saturday, but Alex Orji stepped up big time as well. Again, he got his shot earlier this season and he got benched. But the team needed him on Saturday and he rose to the occasion. Orji was Michigan's leading rusher as he carried the football six times for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan did a good job of mixing in Orji and getting the right play calls in for him. How they handled the QB situation is the recipe for success going forward.

The Michigan football team is now 5-3 overall on the year and 3-2 in Big Ten play. They have another big one next weekend against #1 Oregon at home.