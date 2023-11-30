Donovan Edwards is a great running back for the Michigan football team, but he can also throw the football.

The Michigan football team is set to play in their third straight Big Ten Championship game this weekend. The Wolverines will take on Iowa football, and it will be a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten title game. Michigan won the game 42-3. In that game, the Wolverines got tricky on offense as running back Donovan Edwards threw a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson, and we saw Edwards make a play with his arm last weekend, too. It sounds like there could be more passing plays in his future.

Running backs throwing the football is a fairly common trick play in football, and Edwards is a perfect 2-2 on his throws. Not only have they been completed, but they were both huge plays on perfectly thrown deep balls from Edwards. He can do more than just run the ball for this Michigan football team, and quarterback coach Kirk Campbell says that this is something Edwards works on in practice.

“Donovan (Edwards) loves — we (practice) every Friday, and he comes over and gets some throws,” Kirk Campbell said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Donovan is just a natural athlete; revert back to the 2021 Big Ten championship, and he made that throw there. For those skill sets, we’re evaluating the entire team, not just Donovan. Anybody that can help us in any way, gain an extra yard, or complement us in a different situation, we’re looking at that and evaluating it. In practice, we have a little bit of relaxing time, (Edwards will) throw the football around, but he’s not the only one.”

Based on how the two throws we've seen from Edwards in games, it's not surprising that this is something he works on.

Michigan's offense will face a stiff test this weekend as Iowa has one of the best defenses in college football. The Wolverines are coming into the game as huge favorites, but if the Hawkeyes defense comes to play, they will be able to hang around in this one. In 2021, Edwards' touchdown pass to Wilson was a huge play that got the offense rolling. Maybe we'll see Edwards sling the rock again this weekend for Michigan.