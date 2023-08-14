Michigan football had two of the best running backs in the country last year with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum was in the Heisman race until he went down with a season-ending injury against Illinois football. That's when Edwards burst onto the scene and had a historic performance against Ohio State football. The Wolverines were spoiled to have both on the team, and they seem to have struck gold as both are back for the 2023 season. According to Edwards, we might see them both on the field at the same time.

“I hope so, you know, that's the coaches plan,” Donovan Edwards said in regards to him and Corum playing together for Michigan, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “I don't want to say anything too specific but I hope so. You can't cover me and worry about Blake at the same time. You've got to pick and choose, you've got to choose the matchup which you want to lose at.”

That's a confident take from Edwards. If there's one trait he doesn't lack, it's confidence. The Michigan back knows that he's good, and he's not afraid to say it.

“I mean, you've kind of seen a cluster of everything already,” Edwards said in regards to what he can do on the field for Michigan. “I can catch, run, pass block. There's not really many things that I can't do.”

Edwards is right, he has done all of those things already for Michigan and he has done them well. Michigan football fans love his game and love his confidence, and I'm sure they'd love to see him and Blake Corum on the field at the same time as well.