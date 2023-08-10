The Michigan football program will once again feature a two-headed monster at the running back position, with All-American Blake Corum leading the way and the explosive Donovan Edwards his running mate. Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore spoke to the media on Thursday and dropped a hint about how the team could potentially have both backs on the field at the same time, per Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire.

“I can’t tell you that, right? But Donovan practices at a high level. Just — he can do it all. So we’re just going to really get the best players the ball, we’re going to put them in the right position. Every game, he’ll be different places. So, you saw last year he lined up as a wideout and lined up in the backfield. He caught the ball out of the backfield and caught the ball at wideout and we’ll continue to do different things to showcase his talents and get the best players the ball at the times we need to.”

Moore was asked if Edwards will line up at wide receiver with Corum at running back- and the Michigan football play-caller naturally declined to say.

But Moore did strongly indicate that Edwards, who he said “can do it all”, will line up in “different places” every game.

Edwards is a weapon in the passing game, as the junior halfback has over 200 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons.

Having Edwards, who exploded for 216 rushing yards against Ohio State last year, and Corum, who tied for third in the FBS with 18 touchdowns, on the field at the same time will give opposing defensive coordinators headaches.

That's one of the many reasons why Michigan football is a popular pick as a national championship contender.