The Michigan football season gets going on September 2nd at home against East Carolina football, and Wolverines can't wait to see the team in action. Michigan has gotten over the hump the last two seasons and has beaten Ohio State football and won the Big Ten. The hype around the program is at an all-time high this year after ranking fifth in the country in returning production, which includes QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. Expectations are sky-high in Ann Arbor, and Corum thinks that the hype is warranted.

“I think we have one of the most talented teams in college football, if not the most talented team,” Blake Corum told the press on Thursday according to an article from The Athletic.

Corum could be right. Michigan had a lot of this same talent on display last season, and getting these guys back on the field together after another off-season of training and getting better could be a scary sight for opponents.

Michigan football was right on the doorstep on a national championship appearance last season, but the Wolverines fell just short in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU football. Many people still believe that Michigan was the better team, and many uncharacteristic errors from the Wolverines and some questionable calls ultimately cost them the game. If they had beaten TCU, a very daunting test against Georgia football would've waited, and it didn't look like anyone could've stopped the Bulldogs in that national title game.

This year, however, the team believes that they can beat anybody, and it looks like it's Jim Harbaugh's most talented team since coming to Ann Arbor in 2015. It should be an exciting season for Michigan.