The 2024 calendar year started with a matchup between Michigan and Alabama as these two teams met on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. It was an absolute classic as the Wolverines outlasted the Crimson Tide in overtime en route to winning the national championship. The year will end with a matchup between Michigan and Alabama as well as both teams will meet in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Alabama-Michigan prediction and pick.

This has been disappointing year for both teams, especially after where they were last year. Michigan is in year one of the Sherrone Moore era, and they went 7-5 in the regular season after losing a lot of talent from last year's national championship team. That record certainly isn't what anyone wanted, but one positive is that the Wolverines beat both Michigan State and Ohio State this year. That makes this tough season feel a whole lot better.

Alabama is breaking in a new head coach as well. Kalen DeBoer is leading the Crimson Tide, and the team finished the regular season 9-3. That is not a record that Crimson Tide fans are used to, and not making the 12-team College Football Playoff was a major disappointment. A lot of Alabama fans think that they should have been in, but at the end of the day, the Crimson Tide lost to two teams that only won six games. They are not a playoff team, and the ReliaQuest Bowl is certainly more fitting for a team of that caliber.

Alabama-Michigan Last Game – Matchup History

The last game between these two squads was the 2024 Rose Bowl. Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh. College Football Playoff. A spot in the national title game on the line. That game was incredible, and a lot has changed since then.

Michigan went on to beat Alabama 27-20 last year, and then they beat Washington in the national title game.

Overall Series: 3-3

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama can win this game and cover the spread because of how bad the Michigan offense has been this season. The Wolverines have struggled with quarterback play all year long, but they did have a couple good running backs in Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. However, those backs likely won't be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl as they won't be back with the team next year. It will be interesting to see how the offense works without those two, but it's hard to imagine that it goes well. Alabama won't need to score a lot of points to cover the spread.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan can cover the spread and maybe even win this one because of their defense. The Wolverines only scored 13 points against Ohio State, a team with an elite offense, and they were still able to get the win on the road. Michigan will be missing some key players on that side of the ball because of opt-outs, but that is still the obvious strength of this team, and the unit has been playing very well to end the season.

Final Alabama-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We're going to take Alabama to cover the spread in this one. If Michigan was playing with all of their weapons, they would be able to keep this one close. This Crimson Tide team really isn't very good. However, Michigan will be without their three best players on defense, and they will be missing both of their running backs. It's going to be tough to get anything going without all of that talent. Alabama wins this one 31-10.

Final Alabama-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Alabama -12.5 (-110)