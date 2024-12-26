Star Michigan football defensive lineman Kenneth Grant has made his decision regarding the NFL Draft. Grant will not be returning to Michigan for another season, and he will instead head to the NFL. Grant could very well end up being a first-round pick. Jim Harbaugh called Grant a “gift from the football gods,” and he lived up to the hype.

Grant came to Michigan ahead of the 2022 season, and he had three great years with the Michigan football team. He announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft on social media on Thursday.

“First off, I just want to give all Glory to God,” Grant said. “Without his guidance throughout my trials and tribulations of life, I wouldn't be in the position I am today. Being guided by such a great influence and being able to be faithful to the Lord has and will continue to show me anything is possible through him.

“TO MY FAMILY – The countless hours of hard work and new beginnings have just yet to start. Thank you for showing up for me every day and supporting me to the max. All the things that had to be sacrificed, you all make it happen without hesitation. Just to see the smile I put on all of my loved ones' faces fuels me to get up every day and go even harder. No amount of money or material could be exchanged for how much I love and appreciate you all!!

“TO MY COACHES AND MENTORS- Coach Creasbaum, Coach Seiss, Coach Sabinas, Coach West, Coach Curry, Coach Pierce, Coach Buxton, Coach Coffey, Coach Haynes, Coach Kenny, And Justin Ramsey. Thank You for the countless lessons and shaping me into the player and also the person I am today. Without this key guidance from THE START, I wouldn't be playing and competing at the highest level like I am today. Thank you for not letting me fail, quit, or fall victim to my community. I am very appreciative of Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore, and the rest of the University Of Michigan staff that I have crossed paths with. It has been an honor to be developed into a Michigan Man.

“TO THE YOUTH OF MY COMMUNITY BACK HOME – I want to tell you all that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

To my teammates, brothers, and all of my friends: thank you for the countless memories that were created and shared with us, The support has pushed me to the limits I never knew I could reach.”

Kenneth Grant accomplished a lot in his three years with Michigan. He racked up 69 total tackles and three sacks, he went 3-0 against both Michigan State and Ohio State, he won two Big Ten titles, a Rose Bowl game, and most importantly, a national championship. Grant is a Michigan legend.