Michigan football has more than No. 1 Oregon visiting the “Big House” Saturday. The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore received “huge news” involving a high-profile visitor ahead of the clash with the Ducks. And he's a top 100 prospect.

Michigan has Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng coming for an unofficial visit, per On3.com Michigan recruiting insider E.J. Holland Wednesday. Owusu-Boateng checks in as a four-star prospect who stars for renowned prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Wolverines and Moore have a significant chance to court Owusu-Boateng on his trip to Ann Arbor. He's lured in 44 reported scholarship offers including the university he's visiting. Michigan still has to hold off Texas, Norte Dame, and rival Ohio State to land the 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker.

Oregon did offer the “speed-and-space” LB as described by 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. Regardless, Owusu-Boateng is taking the flight to the Detroit region to check in on the Wolverines.

Owusu-Boateng is additionally appealing as the sibling of a NFL linebacker. His brother is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who suits up for the Cleveland Browns. On3.com is projecting he'll follow his older brother's footsteps in South Bend, giving the Fighting Irish the highest probability of landing him with a 28.4% confidence score.

However, Owusu-Boateng teased his possible college home on Wednesday with the caption “Dec. 4.” And it's a photo of him in Michigan attire.

Michigan will need future linebacker help

The Wolverines have taken a dip in defensive production this season. They're 41st overall in scoring defense. Michigan may rank 15th against the run in allowing an average of 3.37 yards per carry, but are 85th overall against the pass.

Moore's defensive unit does have bright future pieces like edge rusher Cameron Brandt, who earned reps in the win over Michigan State. Moore and company will still need a future coverage linebacker who can thrive sideline-to-sideline. Owusu-Boateng fits the bill if the Wolverines can coax him into committing.

Michigan will need extra options inside the linebacker room for 2025. Four LBs are listed as seniors lined up to graduate or grad transfer elsewhere. Of course, the era of the transfer portal could also create additional roster openings. It's why Owusu-Boateng is considered a prospect of interest.

The Wolverines have more than enough room to pilfer Owusu-Boateng. Three-star Chase Taylor is the lone linebacker commit for the 2025 class. Snatching Owusu-Boateng can create a potential final recruiting blitz for Michigan.

Michigan is already ramping up its final recruiting push. The Wolverines are already attempting to flip LSU five-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood. Michigan may be seventh overall in the Big 10 standings. Plus entering its home venue as a massive 15.5-point underdog against the Ducks. But the Wolverines are still trying to appeal to top 100 prospects like Owusu-Boateng.