Oregon is the best team in college football right now, while Michigan has had trouble finding consistency this year after winning the national championship last year. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon-Michigan prediction and pick.

Oregon has been easily the best and most consistent team in college football this season. They blew out Illinois last week to get to 8-0. They have made their schedule look easy recently, and they beat Ohio State already, too. They also have wins against Boise State, Michigan State, Oregon State, and UCLA. They have looked dominant, but this will be a challenging spot on the road.

Michigan has struggled to find consistency this year, especially on offense. They have struggled to find a consistent quarterback and have started three players under center. They have talent, especially on defense, and a stepback was coming after last year. Still, the way they look has been disappointing, and they need to figure things out before they take that next step as a team.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 467.1 total yards and then 35 points per game. The offense is the key for the Ducks. Dillon Gabriel has been great under center. He has 2,371 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 76.2% completion percentage. Tez Johnson has been the key for the Ducks out wide. He has 638 yards and eight touchdowns on 63 receptions. The running game has also been great, with Jordan James in the backfield. James has 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries. This offense has been great and is the key behind their wins this year.

Oregon's defense has been solid and one of the best in the Big Ten, allowing 297.3 yards and 15.6 points per game. They are better against the pass when compared to how well they play against the ground game. They allow 173.8 yards through the air and 123.5 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a challenge for this defense because of how well Michigan runs the ball, but they are one-dimensional, which is where this Oregon defense could start to dominate if all they do is run the ball.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan's offense has struggled this season. They are averaging 21.5 points and 303.1 yards per game. The offense has been a revolving door at quarterback. In this game, they are starting Davis Warren. He has 567 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 67% completion percentage. The receiving corps has struggled outside of Colston Loveland at tight end. He has 411 yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions. The running game between Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards is the key to this offense. Mullings has 694 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 123 carries. Then, Edwards has 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries. They need to run the ball to have hope in this game against the Ducks.

Michigan's defense has been solid this season and has sometimes had to carry the Wolverines. They are allowing 21.5 points and 329.5 total yards per game. They are much better against the run than they are against the pass. They allow 228.5 yards through the air and 101 yards on the ground. This is a massive challenge against an Oregon Ducks team that has passed and thrown the ball well on offense and has had very few issues this year. If the Wolverines have any chance in this game, they need their defense to show up as a difference-maker.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Oregon is the most trustworthy college football team right now. On the other hand, Michigan has not been trustworthy at all. The Big House is a great college football venue and should be a shock to the system for Oregon to start the game, but the Ducks are just better than the Wolverines. It might be a slow start, but Oregon should win and cover against Michigan in this game because Michigan's offense is ultimately one-dimensional.

Final Oregon-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Oregon -15.5 (-110)