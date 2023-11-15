The Michigan football team got a pledge from a highly-ranked QB just days after beating Penn State on the road in Happy Valley.

The Michigan football team is undefeated and ranked second in the country in the current AP poll. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are coming off of a gutsy 24-15 victory over Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

Recently well known football critic Paul Finebaum called out Harbaugh and the Wolverines over the coach's ‘America's team' comments, which prompted a swift and brutal response from WWE legend Ric Flair. Harbaugh's Super Bowl winning brother John opened up about Jim's current situation involving the Michigan football sign stealing investigation and resulting suspension, that critics say was done without adhering to due process first.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Michigan had scored a victory not just on the football field, but also on the recruiting trail as four-star quarterback Carter Smith from the Class of 2025 made his college choice.

Smith picked the Wolverines over Penn State football and national title contender Florida State football, amounting to a huge recruiting coup for Harbaugh's team.

The commitment caused Michigan football to jump seven spots in the latest 247Sports.com Class of 2025 rankings, as Michigan now has the fifth-best average recruiting star ranking per prospect. Smith also listed Florida and Texas A&M as possible destinations before choosing Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Smith has been described as an “athletic, JJ McCarthy-esque playmaker,” hailing from Fort Myers, Florida. He is the 8th-highest ranked QB in his class currently and stands 6-foot-3. He weighs 180 pounds.

#Michigan has picked up a commitment from 2025 four-star QB Carter Smith (@_CarterSmith9). Elite athlete and one of the most intriguing prospects I’ve ever seen at the position. He can pass, run and even deliver a thundering block 👀 pic.twitter.com/EMutJbACHP — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 14, 2023

Next up for Michigan football this week is a road trip to Maryland to take on the Terrapins, that is expected to follow a court hearing on a possible restraining order being sought by the University of Michigan against the Big Ten Conference for its suspension of Harbaugh, allegedly without due process. The game begins at noon ET in College Park, MD.