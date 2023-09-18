Jim Harbaugh is set to return from his three-game suspension. The Michigan football head coach dropped a brutally honest admission prior to his return, and the admission will catch the attention of the Wolverines' rivals.

“I went to a place I’ve never been,” Jim Harbaugh said, via Austin Meek of The Athletic. “Seeing the game in a different way, through a different lens, I think it’s made me a better coach.”

Meek also shared Harbaugh's plan to avoid another suspension in the future.

“Says he’s implemented new policies to ‘make sure I never get sidelined again,'” Meek reported.

Michigan football has not faced the stiffest competition to open the season. Still, there were some questions as to how the Wolverines would perform without their head coach. Michigan rose to the occasion though, and is undefeated so far in 2023. Both the offense and defense have looked sharp and Michigan football is considered a legitimate championship contender.

Jim Harbaugh previously shared his thoughts on how JJ McCarthy and the offense have performed amid his absence.

“I just loved the way how we’re starting these football games — long drives, so explosive in the passing game,” Jim Harbaugh said, per Blue By Ninety. “JJ is phenomenal. So on fire, so on point. The throws that he is making from the pocket, doing severe damage when he leaves the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and getting big chunk plays and yardage.”

Jim Harbaugh and No. 2 Michigan will look to remain undefeated in a battle against Rutgers on Saturday.