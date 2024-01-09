Washington football fans aren't happy after watching the Huskies fall to Michigan.

Washington football made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship game but ended up falling to Michigan football 34-13 on Monday.

Naturally Washington football fans are in shambles after coming so close to winning it all in the final year of the Pac-12, only to fall short in the final game.

No holding here, but they call it on Washington on a critical play? pic.twitter.com/yaWlQ2IS1k — Uncle Rico (@cowbell_fever_) January 9, 2024

The touchdown after the weakest holding call on Washington’s biggest play that could’ve swung the momentum to Washington when Michigan has been holding all night with zero flags #CFPChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/53zhNfBCxX — Jay Henry (@jayhenry79) January 9, 2024

Clearly, Huskies fans were upset with the officiating in Monday's game. Washington football was called for a suspect hold on a 32-yard pass completion that ended up being called back, while Michigan allegedly got away with far worse.

But it gets worse than that: