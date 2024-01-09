Washington football made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship game but ended up falling to Michigan football 34-13 on Monday.
Naturally Washington football fans are in shambles after coming so close to winning it all in the final year of the Pac-12, only to fall short in the final game.
No holding here, but they call it on Washington on a critical play? pic.twitter.com/yaWlQ2IS1k
— Uncle Rico (@cowbell_fever_) January 9, 2024
The touchdown after the weakest holding call on Washington’s biggest play that could’ve swung the momentum to Washington when Michigan has been holding all night with zero flags #CFPChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/53zhNfBCxX
— Jay Henry (@jayhenry79) January 9, 2024
Clearly, Huskies fans were upset with the officiating in Monday's game. Washington football was called for a suspect hold on a 32-yard pass completion that ended up being called back, while Michigan allegedly got away with far worse.
But it gets worse than that:
X user Tyler said, “Just smashed my TV in front of 34 guests at my sons birthday party because of the Huskies’ performance today. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at her mom’s house. The Huskies have ruined my marriage. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye”
Going to assume they're kidding and move on. If not, well…your pain is understandable, but try to find a better outlet.
Another user, @shaesharpeshow, put it a little more succinctly after the loss and summed up how Washington football fans are feeling: “Horrible day to be a Huskies fan.”
And of course, @atthebuzzer1 couldn't resist the urge to call Michigan cheaters in the wake of this season's sign-stealing scandal: “Put an asterisk next to this in the history books! Michigan cheaters all season receives no penalty and now they get to call themselves champions? Least deserving title of all time. Bunch of frauds and cheaters. Can’t wait for them to lose this title after the investigation.”